Bellator MMA inks television deal with Brazil’s Combate Globo ahead of Bellator 290

Bellator MMA will make its debut on CBS this Saturday night (Feb. 4, 2023) with Bellator 290, which goes down from inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., featuring a Heavyweight championship rematch between division king, Ryan Bader, and Fedor Emelinaneko.

But the promotion will also begin a new broadcasting partnership after announcing that it had landed a multi-year deal with Brazilian media giant Combat Globo to start airing all Bellator events moving forward.

“We are thrilled to have BELLATOR’s fights airing on Globo, the leading network for combat sports in Brazil,” said BELLATOR President Scott Coker via a press release. “Brazil is home to some of the most knowledgeable and passionate MMA fans in the world and now they can follow their favorite BELLATOR stars whenever they compete.”

The partnership will begin this Saturday with the monumental Bellator 290 event, which will mark the end of Emelinaneko’s storied combat career.

“We’re very excited on announcing this partnership with BELLATOR. With its strength and tradition, BELLATOR will certainly be one of the stars of our portfolio reinforcing the offer for those who are really combat sports fans,” said Rafael Gruenbaum, Head of Combate.

Bellator MMA — which also has a deal with Showtime — boasts an impressive roster of Brazilian combatants including current Featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull, his brother Patricky, Lyoto Machida, Cris Cyborg and Douglas Lima, just to name a few.

