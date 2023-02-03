Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 68 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring a hard-hitting light heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruisers Devin Clark and Da-un Jung.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the “Road to UFC” finals in four separate weight classes, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 68 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Lewis vs. Spivac” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 4 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 68 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 68 Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis () vs. Serghei Spivac ()

205 lbs.: Devin Clark () vs. Da-un Jung ()

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura () vs. Blagoy Ivanov ()

145 lbs.: Dooho Choi () vs. Kyle Nelson ()

170 lbs.: Adam Fugitt () vs. Yusaku Kinoshita ()

UFC Vegas 68 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Seung Guk Choi () vs. Sung Hyun Park () “Road to UFC” flyweight final

135 lbs.: Toshiomi Kazama () vs. Rinya Nakamura () “Road to UFC” bantamweight final

145 lbs.: Jeong Yeong Lee () vs. Yi Zha () “Road to UFC” featherweight final

155 lbs.: Anshul Jubli () vs. Jeka Saragih () “Road to UFC” lightweight final

125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm () vs. Ji Yeon Kim ()

125 lbs.: Jesus Santos Aguilar () vs. Tatsuro Taira ()

185 lbs.: Junyong Park () vs. Denis Tiuliulin ()

