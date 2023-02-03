Bellator 290 is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) from inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., featuring a Heavyweight championship rematch between division kingpin, Ryan Bader, taking on Fedor Emelianenko. In the co-main event — which will air on CBS in the United States — will be a Middleweight title fight as division roost-ruler, Johnny Eblen, defends his belt against Anatoly Tokov. The early weigh-ins will take place today (Fri., Feb. 3, 2023) at 12 p.m. ET and a ceremonial event — with staredowns, etc. — will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Full Bellator 290 Weigh-In Results:

265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2)

185 lbs.: Champion Johnny Eblen (184) vs Anatoly Tokov (184.8)

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170.7)

170 lbs.: Ethan Hughes (170.2) vs. Yusuf Karakaya (170.1)

205 lbs.: Grant Neal (205.2) vs. Karl Albrektsson (205.2)

155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.6)

135 lbs.: Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Jaylon Bates (136.0)

125 lbs.: Alejandra Lara (125.8) vs. Diana Avsaragova (128.8)*

170 lbs.: Lorenz Larkin (171) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (171)

145 lbs.: Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Akhmedov Magomedov (145.2)

265 lbs.: Steve Mowry (253.4) vs. Ali Isaev (261.6)

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit (145.6) vs. Peter Ishiguro (145)

135 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)

*missed weight, fined 25-percent of fight purse

