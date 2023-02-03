 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: Bellator 290 early weigh-in video stream | Bader vs. Fedor 2

Bellator 290 is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) from inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., featuring a Heavyweight championship rematch between division kingpin, Ryan Bader, taking on Fedor Emelianenko. In the co-main event — which will air on CBS in the United States — will be a Middleweight title fight as division roost-ruler, Johnny Eblen, defends his belt against Anatoly Tokov. The early weigh-ins will take place today (Fri., Feb. 3, 2023) at 12 p.m. ET and a ceremonial event — with staredowns, etc. — will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Full Bellator 290 Weigh-In Results:

265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2)
185 lbs.: Champion Johnny Eblen (184) vs Anatoly Tokov (184.8)
170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)
170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170.7)
170 lbs.: Ethan Hughes (170.2) vs. Yusuf Karakaya (170.1)
205 lbs.: Grant Neal (205.2) vs. Karl Albrektsson (205.2)
155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.6)
135 lbs.: Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Jaylon Bates (136.0)
125 lbs.: Alejandra Lara (125.8) vs. Diana Avsaragova (128.8)*
170 lbs.: Lorenz Larkin (171) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (171)
145 lbs.: Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Akhmedov Magomedov (145.2)
265 lbs.: Steve Mowry (253.4) vs. Ali Isaev (261.6)
145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit (145.6) vs. Peter Ishiguro (145)
135 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)

*missed weight, fined 25-percent of fight purse

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 290 tomorrow evening on CBS right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!

