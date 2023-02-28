UFC 285 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Get ready for the best version of Valentina Shevchenko

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against No. 6-ranked division contender Alexa Grasso at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And if you think you’ve already seen the best “Bullet” has to offer — think again — because the defending champion has a few more tricks up her sleeve.

That’s according to her comments on Episode 2 of UFC 285 “Embedded.”

“We can expect the best version of me,” Shevchenko said. “All my fights, every single fight, I put the best version of me. I’m ready for the fight. I’m ready to put everything I have, all my power, all my speed, all my heart into the Octagon this Saturday.”

Shevchenko (23-3) is the winner of nine straight, which includes her split decision victory over Brazilian bruiser Taila Santos in the UFC 275 co-main event last June. Most fans expected an immediate rematch; however, matchmakers had other plans.

Grasso (15-3) rebounded from a decision loss to Carla Esparza to capture four in a row, recently taking a unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62. The rough-and-tumble Grasso will enter the contest five years younger than “Bullet” at 29.

UFC 285 will be headlined by the vacant heavyweight title fight between former 205-pound champion Jon Jones and ex-interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Elsewhere on the card, Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett collide at middleweight while Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis hook ‘em up at 185 pounds.

