Kenneth Cross vs. Killys Mota booked for Bellator 294 in Hawaii

A fun lightweight matchup has been booked in Hawaii.

MMA Mania has confirmed with sources that Killys Mota (14-3) will welcome former Dana White Contender Series (DWCS) fighter Kenneth Cross (13-3) to the promotion at Bellator 294 in Honolulu, HI. on April 21, 2023. Cross’ contract is exclusive to the promotion for multiple fights. SpartanBubbaSmith was first to report the bout.

Cross, 28, is riding a seven-fight win streak going into his Bellator debut. In 2020, he defeated Kevin Syler on week three of DWCS, winning a dominant unanimous decision after having to weigh in twice in three weeks. Unfortunately, he did not get a contract. “The Boss” would go on to fight for Xtreme Fighting Championships twice before the promotion folded.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Cross was snubbed on the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), as Conor McGregor sent him home for one of his own guys.

Mota, 32, is currently 3-2 in Bellator and is riding a two-fight win streak. In 2022, he beat Jairo Pacheco at Bellator 288 and defeated the then-Top 10 lightweight contender Dan Moret via unanimous decision.

The current Bellator 294 lineup can be seen here.

125lbs.: (C)Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett

265lbs.: Said Sowma vs. Tim Johnson

135lbs.: Sara McMann vs. Arlene Blencowe

155lbs.: Killys Mota vs. Kenny Cross

