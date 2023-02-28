Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch scrapped following injury to ‘Real Deal’

It hasn’t been a great week for Most Valuable Promotions.

Amanda Serrano suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw from her upcoming Katie Taylor lightweight championship boxing rematch, previously scheduled for Sat., May 20, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland, according to Matchroom Boxing.

“Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serran, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned,” the statement read. “The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Taylor registered a split decision victory over Serrano in their April 2022 war in what is widely-considered one of the best fights of the year. In the months that followed, Serrano would capture a pair of wins and the undisputed featherweight title.

Taylor was last seen putting the hurt on Karen Carabajal.