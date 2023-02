Latest UFC Vegas 71 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Pavlovich vs Blaydes’ on April 22

Event: UFC Vegas 71: “Pavlovich vs. Blaydes”

Date: Sat., April 22, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 71 Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

UFC Vegas 71 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Karol Rosa

135 lbs.: Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Francis Marshall

115 lbs.: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Melissa Martinez

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green

125 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand

185 lbs.: Bruno Silva vs. Brad Tavares

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Ricky Glenn

125 lbs.: Carlos Candelario vs. Rafael Estevam

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

