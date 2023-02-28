Aspen Ladd returns for PFL 2 on April 7 on ESPN

Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently announced the upcoming fight card for PFL 2, taking place on Sat., April 7, 2023 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, airing LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

PFL Heavyweight Champion Ante Delija will headline the card opposite UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro. In addition, PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Larissa Pacheco returns against Julia Budd, while Aspen Ladd battles Olena Kolesnyk on the ESPN+ preliminary card.

“The Professional Fighters League will continue the 2023 Regular Season at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 7 featuring our Heavyweight and Women’s Featherweight divisions,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “I look forward to an action-packed card, with fighters seeking to make a push towards the PFL World Championship.”

PFL 2 full lineup below:

ESPN Card:

Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev

ESPN+ Card:

Denis Goltsov vs. Michal Andryszak

Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd

Marcelo Nunes vs. TBA

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi

Amanda Leve vs. Karolina Sobek

Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. TBA

For much more on PFL MMA click here.