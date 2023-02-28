 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Fight fans underwhelmed by Jon Jones’ dream team of UFC washouts

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jon Jones’ Heavyweight move has been discussed for over a decade, but it’s been just about three years since he made his decision to bulk up public. A lot of the focus has been on his physically development, as Jones has prioritized putting on muscle. However, there’s also the element of adapting his technical game to face the new challenge.

We’ve seen clips of Heavyweight Jones hitting mitts, but there’s been very little sparring footage available. It’s an unknown! Still, that hasn’t stopped online fight fans from judging Jones’ choice of sparring partners revealed in the Countdown to UFC 285 video. Introducing them as “300-pound beasts,” Jones reveals his sparring crew as UFC veterans Walt Harris, Maurice Greene, and Yorgan de Castro. Of the three, Harris is the only one who remains on the roster, and he hasn’t won a fight since 2019.

The fighting community is not at all impressed. Check out some of the reactions below:

In defense of Team “Bones,” there are not many men who can fight at all like Ciryl Gane — that’s why he’s so good! It’s hard to find top-notch Heavyweight sparring partners that are not ranked inside the UFC’s Top 10.

On the flip side of the equation, who is Gane training with to prepare for Jones? I don’t have the full MMA Factory roster and cannot name any of their Heavyweights aside from Alan Baudot, but Gane has flown in at least one elite Glory Light Heavyweight kickboxer, Imad Hadar, to help sharpen his stand up.

We’ll just have to wait until the main event of UFC 285 this Saturday night (March 4, 2023) from Las Vegas, Nevada to see whose preparation was superior.

Insomnia

... It does kind of look like a certain struggling English “Gorilla.”

Francis Ngannou uses Jon Jones’ own words against him, which is not terribly hard to do given how often he contradicts himself.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury had Oscar De La Hoya HEATED!

Striker vs. wrestler, but their names are really similar!

I have no idea what this is called. All I can offer is that Urijah Faber teaches a counter to the rear waist lock that involves stepping behind the legs in similar fashion.

Shoutout Wiz Khalifa for being into Muay Thai with making it a whole public spectacle.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Barez picked his shots well to follow up the knockdown and force the finish.

Perfect timing to track down his opponent’s attempt to circle out.

This is a man’s leg dying in front of us.

Random Land

A bunch of drivers crashing in a similar manner because they cannot follow basic signs.

Midnight Music: 30 years after its recording, legendary indie folk band Neutral Milk Hotel’s EP Ferris Wheel on Fire is on streaming services!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

