UFC 285’s Alexa Grasso: ‘It’s impossible’ to discredit Valentina Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso knows she has her work cut out for her at UFC 285 this weekend (Sat., March 4, 2023).

The next Flyweight title tilt sees Mexico’s Grasso take center stage in the co-main event opposite the dominant reigning champion, Valentina Shevchenko, who seeks an eighth consecutive successful title defense. Outside of Shevchenko’s last outing, “The Bullet” has been a virtually flawless performer at 125 pounds. While Grasso also hasn’t tasted defeat in the division (4-0, 15-3 overall), she admits it will be an uphill battle against the all-time great.

“Come on, it’s impossible [to discredit her],” Grasso told Shakiel Mahjouri with a laugh. “She’s been so dominant, she’s great. I can’t say any bad thing about her, honestly. She’s great. I can’t say anything wrong about her, but I’m always thankful with tough opponents because every single time that I have a tough opponent I’m better. So, this time, I’m a lot better than the fight camp before and the year before, and three years before.

“I’m super happy with my evolution, with everything I’m doing in my gym with everything I’m doing in my life,” she concluded. “This is the hugest — most important fight in my life. I’m ready to give everything I have to win that belt.”

A 10-year-plus veteran at this point, Grasso has arguably truly come into her own as a fighter as she is still just 29 years old. If she can pull off the upset over Shevchenko, Grasso will become the third champion in the division’s history as well as the third current titleholder from Mexico, joining the likes of Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez.

