UFC 286 average ticket prices rank as second highest in sports only behind Super Bowl

UFC 286 looks to be a massive return to London, England in more ways than one.

New Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, is returning home for his first title defense and trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman on March 18, 2023, inside the O2 Arena. For anyone wanting to see the highly anticipated conclusion to the rivalry in person, however, they’ll have to shell out a pretty penny.

According to a study done by Slots Online Canada, the average ticket price to attend UFC 286 will be the highest for any sporting event in 2023 behind only Super Bowl LVII at $4,460 per ticket.

UFC 286 will be the promotion’s first event back in London for 2023 and UFC’s first pay-per-view (PPV) in the city since Oct. 2016 when the then-Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping, successfully defended his title via unanimous decision in a rematch against Dan Henderson. UFC went to London twice in 2022, resulting in some of the more memorable moments of the year in mixed martial arts (MMA).

In the upcoming main event, a win for Usman would act as a successful rebound and reclaiming of the title. On the other side, Edwards intends to extend his current unbeaten streak to 12 since he first fought Usman in Dec. 2015.

The full UFC 286 line-up can be seen here.