 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sergei Pavlovich set to serve as backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa v Pavlovich Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Sergei Pavlovich is sitting pretty atop the list of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contenders in 2023.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed today (Mon., Feb. 27, 2023) that the Russian knockout artist will be in Las Vegas, Nevada for this weekend’s (Sat., March 4, 2023) massive vacant UFC Heavyweight title fight between the returning legend, Jon Jones, and Ciryl Gane. In case of emergency and either fighter can’t compete ahead of fight night, Pavlovich will act as the replacement.

LIVE! Watch UFC 285 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads back “Down Under” on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, with newly-minted Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, defending his belt against dominant Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in a special 155-pound pay-per-view (PPV) attraction. In UFC 284’s co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (No. 2) and Josh Emmett (No. 5) will collide for UFC’s interim 145-pound title, with the winner battling Volkanovski at a later date to unify the Featherweight crown.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

“Sergei Pavlovich is the heavyweight backup to this week’s UFC 285 main event, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00),” Okamoto tweeted. “Dana White mentioned last weekend there is a backup in place. Pavlovich will weigh-in on Friday in Vegas, per Abdelaziz.”

Since losing his UFC debut in Nov. 2018, Pavlovich (17-1) has been on an absolute tear, knocking out five straight opponents to solidify himself as the current No. 3-ranked contender in the promotion’s official rankings. While Pavlovich is slotted to potentially fight this weekend should his services be required, he’s also booked for a main event clash at UFC Vegas 71 on April 22, 2023, against Curtis Blaydes.

Despite all signs indicating that former champion, Stipe Miocic, may await the winner of Jones versus Gane, Pavlovich is undeniably in a pretty good spot no matter if he fills in on Saturday or not.

Poll

Who does Pavlovich have a better chance of beating?

view results
  • 0%
    Jones
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Gane
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 285 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania