UFC 285 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): Man cave? Nah, Jon Jones has ‘a room filled with victory’

Some guys are lucky enough to have the real estate for a man cave.

Inside you’ll find the usual props: A neon Heineken sign scooped up from the local flea market, a few posters of a movie with two-dozen quotable lines, some raggedy furniture that dogs are allowed to jump on ... heck, you may even see a vintage arcade game or pinball machine somewhere along the wall.

Jon Jones ain’t got time for all that.

Simply because his spare room is “filled with victory;” namely, signed posters from every UFC card he’s competed on. There’s an empty spot on the wall for the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Standing in his way is heavyweight hurter and former interim champion Ciryl Gane, who like “Bones,” is gunning for the vacant 265-pound strap. Check out what both combatants had to say on Episode 1 of UFC 285 “Embedded,” which dropped earlier today on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight title fight between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. In addition, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated record alive at the expense of venerable 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

