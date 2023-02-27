 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 285 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): Man cave? Nah, Jon Jones has ‘a room filled with victory’

By Jesse Holland
Some guys are lucky enough to have the real estate for a man cave.

Inside you’ll find the usual props: A neon Heineken sign scooped up from the local flea market, a few posters of a movie with two-dozen quotable lines, some raggedy furniture that dogs are allowed to jump on ... heck, you may even see a vintage arcade game or pinball machine somewhere along the wall.

Jon Jones ain’t got time for all that.

Simply because his spare room is “filled with victory;” namely, signed posters from every UFC card he’s competed on. There’s an empty spot on the wall for the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Standing in his way is heavyweight hurter and former interim champion Ciryl Gane, who like “Bones,” is gunning for the vacant 265-pound strap. Check out what both combatants had to say on Episode 1 of UFC 285 “Embedded,” which dropped earlier today on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight title fight between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. In addition, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated record alive at the expense of venerable 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

