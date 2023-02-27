Jake Paul pens heartfelt message for ‘saddened’ young fans after Fury-ous loss, Twitter trashes him anyway

To all my young fans, I love you. Don’t be saddened by my loss. Life is full of ups and downs. You just have to learn from your failures and come back better. Hard work, hard work, hard work. I will be back.

YouTube sensation Jake Paul lost his boxing match against Tommy Fury last weekend in Saudi Arabia, breaking the hearts of innocent “Problem” children across the globe. It may stand as the worst case of a brave young American falling to a dastardly Brit since lil’ “Hammer” Hamill was robbed by the evil “Count” Bisping at UFC 75.

Fortunately our beloved “Hendo” made things right.

“To all my young fans, I love you,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Don’t be saddened by my loss. Life is full of ups and downs. You just have to learn from your failures and come back better. Hard work, hard work, hard work. I will be back.”

Not surprisingly, the Twitter mob was standing by ready to pounce.

Brutal.

“I’m not crying, I’M CELEBRATING!”

“Jake Paul looks 50 years old after getting rocked by Tommy Fury and now thinks he has young fans. Lol.”

“Your fans are like 8 kids have no boxing knowledge they really thought you were the best.”

“No one is sad. Take your L. Cry lmfao.”

His tweet has close to 2500 comments, most of them similar to the ones above.

Falling to Fury marked the first professional loss for Paul, who previously defeated UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others. There’s been talk of a potential “TNT” rematch; however, nothing is official at this time.

For more results and fallout from Paul vs. Fury click here.