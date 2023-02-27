Dana White declares war on MMA media after struggling Power Slap gets demoted to free app you never heard of

Dana White tells Robbie Fox he is working on a new piece about the media. Full interview here: https://t.co/EOwaQRHwyp pic.twitter.com/a34OnfxWsG

Power Slap fighting league is gearing up for its live finale next month in “Sin City” and despite previous reports that UFC President Dana White was bringing his much-maligned sport to pay-per-view (PPV), it now appears the event will stream live and free on Rumble.

What the heck is Rumble?

“Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture,” the press release said. “Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.”

“Our partnership with Rumble has led to significant growth for Power Slap – we’re excited to put our first premier live event on the Rumble platform for access by millions of fans and users,” said Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the growth of Power Slap as we continue to invest in sports content,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “You will not want to miss Power Slap 1.”

Power Slap is expected to finish its eight-episode season on TBS on March 8, setting up the live finale on March 11 at APEX in Las Vegas. Why the championships are not being televised on TBS or PPV was not explained, but White is planning something special for all the media members who criticized his latest endeavor.

Of course you realize, this means war.

“I love this shit, this is what I love,” White told My Mom’s Basement. “It’s just like when we went through COVID and I had to listen to all the bulls*t as we went through COVID and then after I came out with a little documentary I did about the media going into COVID, which is gonna be even bigger. I’m working on an even bigger piece about the media. Oh yeah, wait until you see this bad boy. Faces, publications, names, what they said, the whole deal. It's gonna live forever. And I’ll do the same with Power Slap once we get where we’re going.”

White used his UFC resources to publish a self-congratulatory video mocking the combat sports media for criticizing his decision to run MMA events during COVID (see it here). No telling what the Las Vegas fight boss has in store the second time around, but I don’t expect many journalists to be shaking in their boots.

Power Slap 1 will be available via Rumble’s desktop and mobile web formats, as well as Rumble’s apps across mobile and TV, including Apple iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and LG TV.