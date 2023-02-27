Get hyped! Watch Countdown to UFC 285 full video replay | Jones vs. Gane

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently dropped its latest “Countdown” video special for the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, headlined by the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title bout on Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marking the first fight for the former light heavyweight “Bones” in over three years.

The strap was left vacant when Francis Ngannou failed to come to terms on a new deal.

Jones, 35, hasn’t seen action since squeaking by Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, thanks largely in part to a bitter contract dispute with UFC. Fortunately, “Bones” and Co. were able to mend fences and the consensus G.O.A.T. recently re-upped for another eight fights.

Gane, 32, rebounded from a decision loss to Ngannou by planishing heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris last fall, improving his record to 11-1 with eight finishes. “Bon Gamin” looks to become the first fighter to stop “Bones” under the UFC banner.

UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight title fight between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. In addition, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated record alive at the expense of venerable 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

