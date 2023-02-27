Awkward? Daniel Cormier joins Joe Rogan on commentary for Jon Jones return at UFC 285

Yes, the p*ssy is still there.

Despite a protracted and somewhat vile feud between former light heavyweight champions Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, “DC” will be tapped to handle color commentary alongside Joe Rogan for the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Bones” granted “DC” the permission he didn’t need.

Jones is making his return to combat sports after more than three years on the sidelines and will be debuting in the 265-pound division. Waiting to greet him will be heavyweight hurter Ciryl Gane, who looks to capture the vacant crown left in the wake of Francis Ngannou’s departure from UFC just last month.

The full broadcast team will consist of Jon Anik on play-by-play with Cormier and Rogan handling color commentary, according to MMA Junkie. Roving reporter Megan Olivi will be assigned to backstage interviews while “Veteran Voice of the Octagon,” Bruce Buffer, returns for fighter walkouts and fight results.

UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight title fight between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. In addition, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated record alive at the expense of venerable 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

