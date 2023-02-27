Nate Diaz was not a fan of Logan Paul talking trash to Tommy Fury on the arena PA as Fury boxed up his little brother Jake.

The moment came as Sunday’s fight between Fury and Jake Paul was headed into the fourth round. Roving reporter Radio Rahim stuck a microphone into Logan’s face and asked him how he felt Jake was doing.

“Jake’s doing great, I think the first two rounds were close, he definitely got that last round,” Logan said before launching into a tirade. “Tommy if you can hear me, you’re a b—ch bro and you gassing out. The whole Fury family a bunch of b—hes!”

That behavior didn’t sit well with former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

This guy needs his ass beat

And who let the spoiled lil bitch yell obnoxious shit during the fight ? pic.twitter.com/6OrMsj8IRE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 27, 2023

“This guy needs his ass beat,” Nate wrote on Twitter. “And who let the spoiled lil bitch yell obnoxious shit during the fight?”

Funny story, though: Logan’s words only seemed to give Tommy Fury more energy. Fury had won the first two rounds on our scorecards, and then lost the third. After Logan’s little speech in-between rounds, Fury came out with extra verve and took the fight to Paul, winning the fourth round. Tommy never seemed to tire and used his superior length and movement to frustrate Jake en route to a 76-73, 76-73, and 75-74 split decision win (watch the highlights here).

It’s unclear whether Nate Diaz was watching Paul vs. Fury live. He certainly had reason to be interested in the outcome of the fight: Jake Paul has challenged Nate multiple times since the Diaz brother became a free agent, and remains one of the largest money fight the Stockton slapper could engage in.

Leading up to Paul vs. Fury, Jake had called out Nate for a two fight deal: one bout in the ring, and another in the cage. That’s all on hold now as far as “The Problem Child” is concerned. Immediately after losing, Paul declared he’d be calling for an immediate rematch. Tommy Fury has said he’s in. So any showdown between Jake and Nate will have to wait — unless Nate has decided he wants to fight Logan Paul now instead?