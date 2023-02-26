The Drake curse has struck again! It’s never a good sign when the Canadian hip-hop artist bets big on a fighter or team you want to win. So when he posted a $400,000 bet on Jake Paul beating Tommy Fury via knockout, we bet “Problem Child” fans got a little worried.

They had good reason to be: Tommy Fury ended up being a much tougher challenge for Paul than he expected. The YouTuber turned boxer couldn’t handle Fury’s lanky physique or his movement and cardio. Fury piled on the punches to beat Paul via split decision, 76-73, 76-73, and 74-75 (watch the highlights here).

During an interview after the fight with BT Sport, Tommy’s big brother and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had a good-natured laugh at Drake losing his bet.

“It looks like Drake lost his moneeeeeey!” Fury hollered. “Three hundred and thirty five bags down the toilet! Drakey! Hahahaha! But let me tell you a secret: I lost mine too. Because I bet for the knockout! So we’re two losers!”

Asked what he thought of the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, Tyson was all compliments ... even towards Jake.

“It was a brilliant fight,” he said. “It was one way then the other, one way then the other. I think Tommy boxed the head off him at times and won 90% of the rounds. But it was still competitive at times, also. [Jake Paul] was better than I thought he’d be as well, to be fair.”

Jake Paul was also asked about the Drake bet (and the Drake curse) during the Fury vs. Paul post-fight press conference.

"HEY DRAKEYYYYY WE'RE BOTH LOSERS!!!!!!"@Tyson_Fury coming through with some unreal content after Tommy's win #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/PzP3W2Gvg2 — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) February 27, 2023

“F—, this is Drake’s fault,” Paul joked. “Drake, bro. Why you doing this to me? Nah, this is my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him. But he’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s probably about even by now. Sorry Drake. Imma get that W in the rematch.”

While both Jake and Tommy sound committed to an immediate rematch, no general or specific date has been shared. We imagine that decision will remain pending until the Pauls and Furys determine how much money they just made on Sunday night. Based on all the internet chatter surrounding the event, we’re guessing they made quite a lot.