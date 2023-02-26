If there’s one thing UFC and boxing fans are familiar with, it’s questionable officiating. Both combat sports have their fair share of reffing and judging controversies. So when the referee for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight in Saudi Arabia starting taking points all willy nilly, you better believe the UFC fighters watching started getting upset.

Yes, that’s right: despite there being no elderly mixed martial arts statesman in the ring across from Jake Paul, many UFC fighters and fans still tuned in to watch Paul vs. Fury go down. And while there was a lot of clinching, and a lot of iffy ref work, the fight was relatively entertaining considering the number of fights both men had.

In the end, it was Tommy Fury who had his hand raised in a split decision win. The judges had it 75-74 Paul, 76-73 Fury, and 76-73 Fury. We’re not too sure what that one judge who scored it for Paul was watching. From our watching, Fury clearly won the fight with a higher output of accurate punches. Tyson Fury’s little brother was just too long and moved too well for Paul to hit him consistently, and he edged out multiple rounds en route to a solid win.

Jake Paul had his moments as well, particularly a knockdown in the eighth round which I’m sure will be used to justify a rematch soon. A lot of fighters are talking about the referee changing the course of the fight too. Maybe that’ll be the official reason. And with that, let’s take a look at what the athletes on the UFC roster had to say about the bout.

I think @jakepaul is winning this fight! Who you think? #PaulFury — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 26, 2023

Does tommy fury have a shot? — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 26, 2023

I think Jake sleeps him in like 3? — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 26, 2023

Do you really think the promoters trying to fix the Paul vs Fury fight would have a paper script just floating around to leak on the internet?



Take your tin foil hats off and just accept the fact that, regardless of the outcome today, Jake Paul can fight. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

The general public does not realize how serious the implications are if you’re involved in a fixed fight & get caught.



Low level fighters get a lifetime ban & fines. Main event PPV fighters get major athletic sanctions, huge fines & possible jail time.



It’s not that easy. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

I’m taking Jake Paul by KO. Let’s see what happens! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 26, 2023

Somehow, I’m excited to watch this fight #PaulFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

Got a feelin Jake Paul is gonna beat up fury but idkkkkk maneeeee. Anyone super confident in fury winning? — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 26, 2023

Jake with the late entrance really killed the vibe. Not sure if this was intentional or if so that it worked out. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

I thought fury was gonna guillotine Paul in the first 10 seconds — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

Looks like Jake is gonna rely on his wrestling in this match — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 26, 2023

Fury is lookin better than I expected — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

Tommy came out blazing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 26, 2023

Jake Paul really isn’t a bad boxer. Like his mechanics, mannerism, it’s all pretty solid. Fury isn’t as polished as I thought he was going to look in my head. Maybe I’m comparing him to Tyson Fury too much. #PaulVsFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

Jake’s plan seems to be attack low with the jab to set up the big right over the top. Missing so far. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Should've gone to bed these guys arent bad enough that its funny and not good enough that its good — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) February 26, 2023

This fight is a clown show. Badou should of been the main. https://t.co/IcHH12PFoa — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Givin a fighters brother a mic during a break is wild. Let’s hear what Tyson Fury has to say next — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

That uppercut is landing — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 26, 2023

Yo this ref lol — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 26, 2023

How do you take a point from Fury? — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) February 26, 2023

This ref ain’t it — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 26, 2023

Clinch fest — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) February 26, 2023

Kim Winslow is a better ref than this clown. He’s still better than Mario Yamasaki though. #PaulVsFury — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Is this a WWE ref? Is someone about to throw a chair in and distract him? — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

Fury by UD, but we’ll see… — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) February 26, 2023

Jake gets scored the knocked down but Fury won the final round. I have Fury with the win. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Tommy getting robbed. It's close enough for either but money talks... — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) February 26, 2023

I respect Jake man he got a chin on him frfr glad got the decision rt tommy won clearly — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

That script was fraudulent — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 26, 2023

THEY DIDNT RIG IT !!!! LETS GOOO — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) February 26, 2023

Man you know Jake is regretting that bet right about now #PaulFury — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 26, 2023

I was right. This fight went exactly on script because this is in code. The opposite of everything written is what was orchestrated to happen. Went off without a hitch.



Perfectly executed fight fixing. pic.twitter.com/dGtUHTQ55s — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Glad the judges got it right — Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) February 26, 2023

Ref was weak for sure. https://t.co/vtisBu8Bbr — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Have a good night mtfks pic.twitter.com/EqZFkYN9sX — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 26, 2023

