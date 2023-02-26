 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Badou Jack drops Ilunga Makabu twice, swarms to win third boxing world title

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
Jake Paul v Tommy Fury Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Badou Jack was faster and more accurate boxer in the ring on Sunday afternoon as he beat WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu with a 12th round TKO.

Jack was the former WBC super-middleweight champion andformer WBA regular light heavyweight champ. His move up to cruiserweight was calculated to potentially earn him triple-division champion status, and it paid off. The 39 year old was moving lighter on his feet and had better cardio, carrying him through the fight until it ended in final round.

Jack and Makabu fought fairly evenly through the earlier portion of the fight, but Jack began to pull ahead in the fourth after knocking Makabu down. Makabu got caught on a bad angle and ate a vicious right hook that didn’t just drop him, it caused him to do a reverse somersault. From there, Jack continued to pepper Makabu with punches while Makabu just looked a little slower and had a little less pep on his punches.

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Fury’ On PPV

THE TRUTH!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding combat sports career when he takes on his first-ever professional boxer, Tommy “TNT” Fury, inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on ESPN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Fury,” which will also feature WBC Cruiserweight kingpin, Ilunga Makabu, battling former WBC and WBA champion, Badou Jack, in the co-main event, special start time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $49.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

A second knockdown early in the 11th round seemed like it was setting up a decision win for Badou Jack, but “The Ripper” kept the pressure on Makabu. When he hurt Makabu early in the 12th round he rushed in and unleashed a flurry of unanswered punches that forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

With that, Badou Jack becomes a three division boxing world champion. Check out the highlights from the fight below.

The first knockdown in the fourth round:

The second knockdown in round eleven:

The finish:

And with that, the undercard is complete and the only thing left is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury.

For complete Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania