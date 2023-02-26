The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) has kicked off, and it’s kicked off hard. It took Bader Samreen less than 90 seconds to finish his opponent, Viorel Simion, with a flurry of punches.

It was two vicious rights to the temple and a left hook from Samreen that dropped Simion to the canvas, where he struggled to get back to his feet. He was just a little too slow for the referee’s liking, and the fight was waved off at 1:26 of the first round.

Watch the finish here:

The win moves Bader Samreen to 8-0, while Viorel Simion drops to 22-10.

In the previous fight, an arm injury at the end of round one resulted in Muhsin Cason defeating Taryel Jafarov. Check out this blistering knockdown unleashed by Cason on Jafarov earlier in the round:

The win moves Muhsin Cason to 11-0 while Taryel Jafarov drops to 12-6.

All in all, a promising start to the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury PPV. If you’re waiting for Paul vs. Fury to get started, that’s expected to go down at around 5 p.m. ET.

For complete Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results click here.