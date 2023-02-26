Fixed? Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury ‘fight script’ has fans in an uproar

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury goes down today (Sun., Feb. 26, 20230 from inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in just a few short hours. As the long-simmering feud finally comes to a head, fans are asking: is this a fake fight? Is the fix in?

Adding to the confusion and chaos is an alleged “script” that has appeared on social media purporting to show a round-by-round breakdown of how Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul will go. The image has been shared widely on Twitter, with even Paul vs. Fury back-up “Platinum” Mike Perry posting about it on his Twitter.

The script from “Troop Boxing Promotions” claims Fury will have a strong start, only to have Paul take control of the fight in the third round. By the fifth round, Fury’s eye will close up. In the eighth and final round, Paul will knock down Fury for the win, but controversy over the swollen eye will lead them to agree to a rematch in Los Angeles.

First off, let us just say that all of Paul’s past boxing bouts have been real with no legitimate evidence of fight fixing. With “The Problem Child” building his career almost entirely off the back of over-the-hill Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legends, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world has a lot of reasons to expose any trickery that might be going on with his fights. We’ve had our eyes open! We are watching closely!

There has been no substance to any of the accusations or conspiracies we’ve seen thus far.

Now, onto the specific case of this supposed leaked fight script.

The chances of this being legitimate are pretty low. The chances of this being a fake or prank are very high.

First off, “Troop Boxing Promotions” doesn’t exist. And if you’re going to fix a fight, you don’t plan it out round-by-round like it’s the play-by-play to a fight that’s already happened. You don’t circulate a script around to a bunch of people. You also don’t include something that’s nearly impossible to fake during a live broadcast like an eye closing shut. You don’t rely on the referee or ringside physicians to be in on the fix.

In short: this whole Fury vs. Paul script is ridiculous on its face.

