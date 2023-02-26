KO or bust! Drake bets $400k on Jake Paul to knockout Tommy Fury

Some sportsbooks have Tommy Fury as the slight favorite to knockout Jake Paul going into today’s Paul vs. Fury boxing bout. That hasn’t stopped Canadian rapper, Drake, from ponying up nearly a half-million dollars on Jake Paul getting a knockout in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

That’s right, “Drizzy” is not only picking Jake Paul to win, he’s picking Jake Paul to knockout Tommy Fury before their fight goes the full eight rounds. In his latest baller bet with Stake.com, he has put down $400,000 on his prediction, which he got at +260 odds.

That means a Paul knockout of Fury would earn him $1.04 million.

The last time we checked in on Drake and his betting shenanigans, he had just lost $2 million after betting on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Pereira scored a come from behind TKO in the fifth round of their fight to beat “The Last Stylebender” and take his middleweight title.

It should be interesting to see whether Drake will back his man Adesanya in the rematch, which is set to go down at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, in Miami, Florida. As the chart-topping star knows, it’s easy come, easy go in the betting game: he won over a million dollars off Adesanya’s previous title defense against Jared Cannonier. Maybe he should stick to the sure bets?

Drake bet $400k on Jake Paul beating Tommy Fury ‼️ pic.twitter.com/u44HjCMx6i — RapTV (@Rap) February 26, 2023

As far as we can tell, this is Drake’s first bet on a Jake Paul fight and he’s going big on “The Problem Child” as Paul takes on the first legit professional boxer of his fighting career. Prior to this, all of Jake’s opponents have been MMA fighters crossing over into boxing — although we do have to note that Anderson Silva had a 3-1 pro boxing record when Paul defeated him in Oct. 2022.

Will Paul be able to knock out a Fury that’s lived and breathed boxing for decades alongside his brother and father? Let us know what you think of Drake’s heavy play on Jake Paul, Maniacs! It could be a smart play or more blind whale behavior.

