How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury today live on ESPN+ PPV

Third time’s the charm as “The Problem Child” and Tyson Fury’s younger half-brother Tommy will finally fight in Saudi Arabia this afternoon. Here’s how to order the PPV.

By Ryan Harkness
Jake Paul v Tommy Fury - Press Conference Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Today (Sunday February 26, 2023) is the day that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally box each other.

The two clash in the the 15,000 capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which means the start time for the fight is earlier than your usual North American event. The Paul vs. Fury PPV kicks off at 2PM E.T. (11AM P.T.). Those of you in the U.K. can tune in at 7PM G.M.T. to watch the start of the card.

Those of you who are interested in just the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight can expect that to start around 5PM E.T. / 2PM P.T. / 10PM G.M.T..

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Fury’ On PPV

THE TRUTH!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding combat sports career when he takes on his first-ever professional boxer, Tommy “TNT” Fury, inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on ESPN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Fury,” which will also feature WBC Cruiserweight kingpin, Ilunga Makabu, battling former WBC and WBA champion, Badou Jack, in the co-main event, special start time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $49.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

How to order the Paul vs. Fury pay-per-view

Fans in the United States can order the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event through ESPN+ for $49.99. International fans can order the fight through FITE.TV for $36.99.

Here’s the full card for the pay-per-view event:

  • Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury for the WBC Riyadh title
  • Ilunga Makabu (c) vs. Badou Jack for the WBC cruiserweight title
  • Ziyad Alaamayouf vs. Ronald Martinez
  • Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jarafov
  • Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Make sure to tune in to MMA Mania for all the play-by-play, results, highlights, and coverage from the Paul vs. Fury event!

For more on “Paul vs. Fury” and other boxing-related events, click here. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

