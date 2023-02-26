Today (Sunday February 26, 2023) is the day that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally box each other.

The two clash in the the 15,000 capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which means the start time for the fight is earlier than your usual North American event. The Paul vs. Fury PPV kicks off at 2PM E.T. (11AM P.T.). Those of you in the U.K. can tune in at 7PM G.M.T. to watch the start of the card.

Those of you who are interested in just the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight can expect that to start around 5PM E.T. / 2PM P.T. / 10PM G.M.T..

How to order the Paul vs. Fury pay-per-view

Fans in the United States can order the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event through ESPN+ for $49.99. International fans can order the fight through FITE.TV for $36.99.

Here’s the full card for the pay-per-view event:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury for the WBC Riyadh title

Ilunga Makabu (c) vs. Badou Jack for the WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Alaamayouf vs. Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jarafov

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

