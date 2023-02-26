Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 might not be so far away.

In the wake of UFC Vegas 70 last night (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, spoke to the media during the post-fight press conference (watch it here), opening the door to a rematch between Makhachev and Volkanovski, as well as offering his thoughts on the epic collision.

“You know what my thoughts are on that? When you make a super fight, could you possibly have a better f—king result than we did on that fight? When the entire world is arguing over who won, that’s a super fight,” White told the media. “The only thing that could possibly be better than that is the guy who’s fighting for the interim title comes out looking incredible, too.

“So, now you got Yair Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski, right?” White continued. “We’ll see what happens with Islam and where he ends up fighting next. [But] you have to do Yair. You have to do that fight. I mean the guy came out and absolutely dominated a stud that night, and then you have the rematch after they both fight again.

“Listen, I don’t know; we didn’t make any fights yet,” White continued. “There are a lot of different things that play out making these fights, you know- timing, injuries, personal stuff, whatever it might be but yeah, to me, the fight that makes sense is Yair vs. Volkanovski, Islam vs. somebody, whenever that happens, and then you do the rematch.”

UFC 284 went down in Perth, Australia, earlier this month. Makhachecv defended his Lightweight championship against Volkanovski in a hotly-contested, five-round battle (watch highlights).

Indeed, it does appear like Volkanovski will unify the Featherweight championship later this year against Rodriguez, but after that, a rematch with Makhachev could be within reach.

For complete UFC Vegas 70 results and coverage click here.