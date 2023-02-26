This is how to do an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) watch party right. Indeed, Tajikistan has its very own Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Nurullo Aliev, and the central Asian nation is supporting the heck out of him.

UFC Vegas 70 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) inside UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And opening up the ESPN+-streamed card was Tajikistan’s Aliev, who defeated Rafael Alves via unanimous decision in his promotional debut. It was a big win for Aliev and his proud nation, becoming the first Tajikistani fighter to compete — and win — in UFC.

An incredible viral clip started to circulate before Aliev’s fight, showing thousands of Tajikistan fans gathered to watch him fight at 2:35 a.m. in the morning. Check it out below:

How about the scenes in Tajikistan at 2:35am?!



@NurulloAliev hoping to make his home country proud and remain undefeated here tonight! #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/Tg5bDvNuA6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 25, 2023

UFC President, Dana White, shared the same clip and wrote, “This is how many people showed up in a stadium in Tajikistan to watch UNDEFEATED 9-0 Nurullo Aliev first fight in the UFC. How BADASS is this?!?!”

White also commented on Aliev during UFC Vegas 70’s post-fight press conference, telling MMAmania.com, “That’s fun when that happens, man. I mean, when these guys come over here to fight in Las Vegas, and they come from, you know, these places, all throughout Europe. And when that kind of stuff happens. It’s fun. It’s exciting.”

Aliev (9-0) is the fifth-youngest active fighter on UFC’s roster and remains unbeaten after UFC Vegas 70.

