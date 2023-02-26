Tatiana Suarez would love to fight Rose Namajuanas next or the entire strawweight roster

Tatiana Suarez is back and wants a big name next.

The long-awaited and highly anticipated return of Suarez happened last night (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023), and she returned to form as she submitted fellow The Ultimate Fighter alumni Montana Del La Rosa in the second round via guillotine choke (Highlights!).

Earlier in the week, the 32-year-old revealed that her Flyweight fight at UFC Vegas 70 was a one-off, and she is returning to the division where she had so much success before her injuries. (Read about it)

After her fight during the post-fight press conference, she said she would fight anyone except Carla Esparza; however, former champion Rose Namajunas is a name that she would love to fight.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see me fight Carla again. Let’s be real. Like, I would catch a case twice. So no, we’re not doing that. I’m not saying that she hasn’t improved, but I just think that you saw the first fight,” Suarez told the media. “I want to fight all the best people. I’m not scared to fight the best people because that means I’m the best. So I would love to fight somebody like Rose. She’s an amazing striker. She’s an amazing martial artist, you know, she too, has overcome a lot of things in her life. And I respect her as a person.”

“So yeah, I’m just excited. I would love to fight somebody like Rose or whoever they gave me really. I’ve told multiple people I would go down the entire roster if I could. I wouldn’t mind doing that. I just think it’s fun to fight, you know.”

Suarez (9-0) has now won six fights in the UFC, finishing four of them.

