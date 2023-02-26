Dana White confirms a return to Canada in 2023: ‘We’ll be there soon!’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — O, Canada.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is in the middle of an eight-week run of consecutive events, and last night (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023), the fourth event, UFC Vegas 70, took place inside the Apex facility. After the event, UFC President Dana White spoke to the media during the UFC Vegas 70 press conference (watch) and revealed active plans to return to Canada in 2023

White was asked if there are plans to go to the great white North in 2023 and if Canadian fighter Mike Malott is someone to get behind.

“Yes, yes. Yes. And yes, White said. “Obviously, it’s huge to have rising stars that are Canadian and guys that are actually legit and can really fight. And there’s no doubt both of those guys that fought tonight are. Malott looked incredible. And yes, we’re working on getting back to Canada ASAP. This is going to be the year that you know- the whole COVID thing, it’s gonna take us a few years to get back and hit every place that we need to hit. But the great part of it is that all these places are chomping at the bit to get a UFC event back there. Canada is and always has been a very important market to us. So we’re working on it. Yeah, we’ll be there soon.”

The UFC has not been to Canada since 2019, when Justin Gaethje fought Donald Cerrone at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Before that, it was in 2018 at UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega.

So, Maniacs...where in Canada should the UFC go first?

