Jordan Leavitt: ‘I’ve been bullied my entire life...but being bullied off a win does not hurt at all’

Leavitt picked up another first-round stoppage last night (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he finished a debuting Victor Martinez with knees followed by some punches. The finish got him a Performance Bonus.

The win at UFC Vegas 70 put ‘The Monkey King’ back into the win column after a disappointing loss to Paddy Pimblett last year at UFC London.

If you have followed Leavitt’s career thus far in the UFC, you might have noticed in every interview or content that he releases, there is some hateful comment thrown his way because of his eccentric personality.

After the fight, dressed in his late granddad’s suit, Leavitt revealed that he has been bullied his entire life; however, after his TKO win, he won’t let the bullies get to him.

“I’ve been bullied my entire life,” Leavitt told the media after his fight. For my speech impediment, for being awkward, for being quiet, for being fruity. You know, for being the first openly gay UFC fighter [said in finger quotes]. I’ve been bullied my entire life. But being bullied off a win does not hurt at all. It’s easy to talk crap when you’re looking up at somebody, you know, so they could bully me all they want until I lose the next one. Then they better stop. It’s not nice, and free speech shouldn’t be illegal.”

The 27-year-old Lightweight hopes to return soon, but this time, he wants to fight inside the T-Mobile arena because his family has not seen him fight since signing with the UFC.

