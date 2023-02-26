Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will square off with rival boxer, Tommy Fury, tonight (Sun., Feb. 26, 2022) on ESPN PPV from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Thus far into his young professional career, the big criticism against Paul has been that he’s fighting older MMA fighters rather than fellow boxing prospects. This match up seems to be a response to those critics, as Fury is an appropriate mix of boxer and celebrity, meaning he can still hold up half of the headline.

Only one man can leave the ring with his undefeated record intact. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One



Round Two



Round Three



Round Four



Round Five



Round Six



Round Seven



Round Eight





Result:

For complete “Paul vs. Fury” pay-per-view results and play-by-play, click HERE.