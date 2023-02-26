Cruiserweight boxers Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally settle their grudge TONIGHT (Sun., Feb. 26, 2023) inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

We can debate all day whether or not Paul’s accomplishments in the ring are that of a real professional boxer, but it’s pretty hard to debate that the competition has been steadily improving for “The Problem Child.” He’s working his way up the ranks in a unique manner, but after this one, he can say he’s fought a young and undefeated professional boxer. What’s funny about that statement is this is also clearly the toughest test of Fury’s career. The competition level has risen a bit in his last two fights, but he’s done a fair share of can-crushing to make it to this stage.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for each man:

Jake Paul

Record: 6-0

Key Wins: Anderson Silva (Oct. 2022), Tyron Woodley (Dec. 2021, Aug. 2021)

Key Losses: None

Keys To Victory: Paul has developed a fundamentally strong game that’s centered around his jab and heavy right hand. Impressively, Paul has proven himself better than average at fighting from his back foot, where he’s produced knockdowns and knockouts alike.

In this match up, it makes sense for Paul to push the pace. Fury is accustomed to being the bully throughout his entire career, and he’s yet to fight an eight-round match. Both of these factors make it very possible that Fury will struggle when faced with an opponent who pushes him, particularly if the fight goes into the later rounds. Between the two, Paul also seems the better conditioned athlete.

How to build off that experience and apparent cardio edge? Hammer the body. Paul should really commit in bringing his jab and right hand to the bread basket. Ideally, he can build off those combinations to really force Fury on the defensive, which will further hamper his gas tank.

Tommy Fury

Record: 8-0

Key Wins: Daniel Bocianski (April 2022), Anthony Taylor (Aug. 2021)

Key Losses: None

Keys To Victory: Fury is a strong puncher with an 80 inch reach. In the ring, he’s shown an active jab, decent combination punching, and some decent counter work. The Love Island star has stopped four opponents via knockout.

Fury has to win the jab battle here. He’s the longer man, and both young fighters really build all their combinations from the jab. Paul has won each of his fights with the jab first, so taking that away from him would really change that typical dynamic. If Paul isn’t winning the jab battle, he has no way to keep Fury off him. Fury will be able to start building combinations and finding a home for his right hand, which is clearly his best weapon also.

How to win that jab battle? The reach advantage helps, but switching up his timing and adding in more feints will be beneficial. In addition, he has to really make it a point to answer back. Any time Paul throws, Fury should be trying to end the exchange with a stiff snap to the nose.

Bottom Line

Apparently, a Top 15 ranking and title belt of the diarrhea variety are on the line.

Beyond that silliness, both men have something to prove here. For Paul, he can finally shut down critics who say he’s never fought a boxer in the appropriate age range. Whether you’re impressed with Fury’s boxing or not, he counts, so a win here helps build Paul up to fight someone like Nate Diaz next.

As for Fury, he claims he’s got his eyes on a world title. That seems like absolute nonsense to me, but he is just 23 years old. He has the potential to score the best win yet of his young boxing career, and victory would raise his star profile considerably. Whether he uses that to pursue more difficult and credential boxers or chase other celebrity match ups, it’s helpful.

Tonight in Saudi Arabia, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will settle their beef in the ring. Which man will earn the win?

