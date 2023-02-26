 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results

By Cory Braiterman
/ new
Jake Paul v Tommy Fury - Press Conference Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

If you thought yesterday’s Floyd Mayweather exhibition card was the pinnacle of boxing this weekend, man, it’s time for the main event. We’ve got Jake Paul: YouTube and social media sensation who has knocked out former mixed martial arts (MMA) world champions. We’ve got Tommy Fury: half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and undefeated (8-0) professional boxer. We’ve got Jake Paul fighting his first professional boxer, everybody!

The Paul vs. Fury ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card — which will emanate from inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, this afternoon (Sun., Feb. 26, 2023) — gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and costs $49.99 to stream (watch it here).

It’s almost shocking that this fight hasn’t somehow fallen apart again, as this is the third attempt at booking this marquee match up. The first time, Fury pulled out due to an illness, which led to MMA’s own Tyron Woodley stepping up to rematch Paul. Spoiler: it ended poorly for “The Chosen One”. The second time, Fury was unable to get a visa to the United States because of relations with the sanctioned Kinahan crime syndicate.

But we’re here. They’re there. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fists will fly. They already nearly did!

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Fury’ On PPV

THE TRUTH!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding combat sports career when he takes on his first-ever professional boxer, Tommy “TNT” Fury, inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on ESPN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Fury,” which will also feature WBC Cruiserweight kingpin, Ilunga Makabu, battling former WBC and WBA champion, Badou Jack, in the co-main event, special start time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $49.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Paul Vs. Fury Quick Results:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack
Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku
Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion
Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov
Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Play-By-Play Updates:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

FINAL RESULT:

Ilunga Makabu (Champion) vs. Badou Jack

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

FINAL RESULT:

Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

FINAL RESULT:

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

FINAL RESULT:

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

FINAL RESULT:

For the latest and greatest boxing-related news and notes click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania