Twitter reacts to Nikita Krylov withdrawal, last-second main event cancellation at UFC Vegas 70

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Vegas 70 continues to roll on tonight (Sat. Feb 25, 2023) inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it will do so without its originally scheduled main event of Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann.

Just moments into the main card broadcast, UFC reporter Megan Olivi took the screen to announce the unfortunate news: Krylov had fallen ill. The Russian talent attempted to show up to the Apex early to receive fluids and medicine in hopes of making it to the cage, but it wasn’t meant to be tonight. As a result, the ranked Light Heavyweights will not take the stage, setting the scene for a Middleweight main event between Brendan Allen and Andre Muniz instead.

Let’s take a look at what the MMA community had to say in response to the unexpected change:

For complete UFC Vegas 70: “Krylov vs. Spann” results and play-by-play, click HERE.

