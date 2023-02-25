The legendary, and still undefeated, Floyd Mayweather Jr. captured another easy exhibition win earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when “Money” toyed with TV personality and former Bellator MMA fighter, Aaron Chalmers.

As expected, Mayweather was too slick with his movement, speed, and shot selection against a fighter will relatively zero professional boxing experience. The former world champion landed pretty much everything he wanted to and turned it up in the later frames. Mayweather even showboated by dancing in between rounds and sitting on top of the ring turnbuckle. It was an easy payday to say the least.

Mayweather, who turned 46 on Friday, continues to shine in these exhibition matchups while adding millions of more dollars to an already rich bank account. There may come a day when “Money” bites off more than he can chew and one of these inexperienced fighters catches him, but until then count on Mayweather stepping back inside of the ring a few more times this year.

Check out the Mayweather vs. Chalmers full fight video highlights below:

Floyd Mayweather sat on the top rope between rounds of his exhibition fight #MayweatherChalmers pic.twitter.com/CNSnn6wDCr — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 25, 2023

As long as Mayweather is doing exhibitions…I’m going to keep on watching! #Boxing #MayweatherChalmers pic.twitter.com/SFTG0A81lt — Danny (@dantheboxingman) February 25, 2023

Floyd Mayweather went the distance with Aaron Chalmers in his fight ever fight in the United Kingdom #MayweatherChalmers #FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/aiYr9ECllf — Chaos Boxing (@ChaosBoxing) February 25, 2023

