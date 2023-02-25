Yaroslav Amosov return to the Bellator cage earlier today (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) to face Logan Storley in a Welterweight title unification match a year after he put his mixed martial arts (MMA) career on hold to help his country of Ukraine fight off an invasion of Russia.

And it was a successful one.

From the jump, Amosov came out aggressive with an intent for a fast-paced fight, landing everything he threw at Storley. Amosov was light on his feet and was able to stuff every single one of Storley’s takedown.

The story of the night, however, was the sheer output Amosov delivered all night long. He worked the kicks to the body and his combinations found a home all night. He opened up a cut under Storley’s right eye. To his credit, Storley never ran from the fight and despite not getting the takedowns he never stopped trying.

But this was destined to be Amosov’s night, who earned a clean sweep on the judges scorecards and is now once again the undisputed Welterweight champion of the world. Amosov improves to 27-0, which includes two wins against Storley.

Let’s take a look at some of the action:

While the rest of the division will now try to figure itself out to see who gets the next shot at the strap, the champ has gone on record to say that he will once again return to his home country to help in the ongoing war with Russia.

This is truly the stuff of legends.

