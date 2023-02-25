 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC Vegas 70 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Vegas 70 officially wrapped up tonight (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that saw a main event clash between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann scrapped with hours remaining, a co-headliner between middleweight contenders Andre Muniz against veteran Brendan Allen that turned into the new main event, and the return of undefeated women’s strawweight sensation Tatiana Suarez, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 10:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

