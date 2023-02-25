After Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann was pulled from UFC Vegas 70’s main event earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, a middleweight matchup between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen was moved up. Luckily for Allen, he was able to capitalize on the extra exposure and submitted Muniz in the second round.

In addition to the makeshift main event, UFC Vegas 70 produced a collection of memorable finishes and Octagon debuts. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

After a four-year layoff Tatiana Suarez delivered a dominant second-round submission over veteran Montana De La Rosa (watch HERE)

Welterweight prospect Mike Malott kept his 100% finish rate in tact with a first-round submission win over fellow Canadian fighter Yohan Lainesse

Trevor Peek turned his Contender Series contract into a wild Octagon debut that saw him finish Erick Gonzalez with a buzzer-beater knockout

Jordan Leavitt returned from a recent submission loss to Paddy Pimblett and ended up scoring an impressive first-round TKO over UFC newcomer Victor Martinez

Lightweight Joe Solecki pushed his UFC record to 5-1 with a second-round submission finish over Carl Deaton

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 70 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Brendan Allen Performance of the Night: Tatiana Suarez Performance of the Night: Mike Malott Performance of the Night: Trevor Peek Performance of the Night: Jordan Leavitt Performance of the Night: Joe Solecki

