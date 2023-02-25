Trevor Peek delivered one of the most chaotic Octagon debuts you’ll ever see earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) at UFC Vegas 70 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight newcomer brutally stopped Erick Gonzalez with a first-round knockout (punches).

Peek didn’t make it look pretty, but the Contender Series standout put on an absolute show. Gonzalez worked in some good takedowns, but Peek unloaded heavy offense from the opening bell. Gonzalez was able to survive multiple shots before Peek caught him flush with a massive right hand. Gonzalez fell against the cage and Peek followed up with insurance shots to secure the stoppage as the first round came to a close.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Peek, 27, is now 8-0 in his young professional career with all wins coming by way of knockout. The Mississippi native is a real entertainer and someone who can certainly deliver highlight-reel finishes, but he’ll need to tighten up his striking and takedown defense moving forward if he wants to make a real impact at 155 pounds.

For complete UFC Vegas 70 results and coverage click here.