Last-second illness scraps UFC Vegas 70 main event just two hours before showtime

With the main card just getting underway Nikita Krylov has been removed from his main event clash with Ryan Spann tonight (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) at UFC Vegas 70 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The news was announced during the start of the main card broadcast.

According to UFC reporter, Megan Olivi, Krylov fell ill just hours before the fight and was attempting to get better in time for the headlining act. Unfortunately, his team and doctors tried everything they could only to have the fight waved off. Spann was notified just moments ago.

This is obviously unfortunate news to hear considering this UFC Vegas 70 event wasn’t that deep to begin with. With Krylov vs. Spann no longer taking up the main event spot a middleweight scrap between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen will fill the gap. Both fighters are riding a significant win streak at 185 pounds.

As for Krylov, we’ll have to wait and see what knocked him out of this main event spot. He came in on weight on Friday and was all geared up for his first UFC headliner. Assuming he’s able to get better in short time the promotion should re-book his fight with Spann pretty quickly. It’s unknown at this time if UFC will still give Krylov a chance to main event.

For complete UFC Vegas 70 results and coverage click here.