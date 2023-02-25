 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Joe Solecki viciously chokes out Carl Deaton | UFC Vegas 70

By Dan Hiergesell
Joe Solecki banked another impressive submission win earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) at UFC Vegas 70 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada when the former Contenders Series standout stopped Octagon newcomer Carl Deaton with a second-round rear-naked choke.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023, headlined by a Light Heavyweight contenders' bout between No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8-seeded Ryan Spann. In UFC Vegas 70's co-main event, No. 11-ranked Middleweight contender Andre Muniz battles Brendan Allen in a clash of Contender Series signees.

Solecki was able to dictate the action from the opening bell as he tracked Deaton along the cage and eventually took his back. He applied a rear-naked choke for what seemed an eternity, but Deaton somehow survived. Solecki went back to the well in the second round with a timely takedown in the center of the cage and another transition to the back. This time around Solecki was able to find the window he needed to sink in the rear-naked choke and viciously put Deaton to sleep.

Solecki, 29, is now 5-1 as a member of the UFC’s lightweight roster, only losing to Jared Gordon via split decision. He even has a win over veteran Jim Miller. Solecki was originally scheduled to fight rising French prospect Benoit Saint-Denis tonight so maybe UFC will look to re-book that matchup in the near future.

