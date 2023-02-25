Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Alan Belcher turned in a memorable outing last night (Fri., Feb. 24, 2023) at BKFC 36 live BKFC.tv from inside Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Belcher ended up finishing Arnold Adams with a third-round knockout to capture the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) heavyweight title.

Belcher came into this fight with a perfect 3-0 record under the BKFC banner and was someone who many thought would cruise to a win. Unfortunately for Belcher, Adams wanted to walk away with the heavyweight title as well. He scored two knockdowns over the first few rounds and had Belcher on his heels entering the second half of the fight.

But as we know, bare knuckle boxing offers unprecedented momentum swings at the drop of a dime. Just look at THIS knockout from last week.

Belcher, who is known for his punching power, came back in Round 3 to clobber Adams with a massive right hand. It knocked spit and a mouthpiece from Adams’ mouth and forced the referee to quickly wave the fight off. The victory extends Belcher’s unbeaten BKFC streak to four.

