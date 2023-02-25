 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mayweather vs. Chalmers live stream details, start time for London PPV fight

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
Floyd Mayweather’s Private Birthday Party at Restaurant Ours Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be back in exhibition action later today (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) live on Zeus streaming service from inside O2 Arena in London, England. “Money” will be putting his undefeated boxing record on the line against TV personality and former Bellator MMA fighter, Aaron Chalmers.

As expected, Mayweather is a massive betting favorite entering this fight. The former world champion boxer has been banking millions off these exhibition matches following his official retirement from pro boxing back in 2017 and Chalmers is just the next name on his list. Mayweather should have no problem taking care of business on enemy soil and reminding the boxing world that he’s still a tactician inside of the ring.

That said, this Saturday afternoon boxing match in London should be entertaining as hell. Chalmers is an aggressive type of fighter that has crazy confidence in all combat settings so it will be interesting to see how hard he can push Mayweather.

We’ve compiled all the viewing details and ways to watch below so you don’t miss a second of the action. Enjoy!

Start Time

  • Sat., Feb. 25, 2023, from inside O2 Arena in London, England
  • Main card begins at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Zeus streaming service
  • The “Mayweather vs. Chalmers” PPV main event is expected to begin around 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

  • “Mayweather vs. Chalmers” PPV main card can be purchased through Zeus streaming service for a reasonable $29.99.

Television Viewing

  • “Mayweather vs. Chalmers” PPV main card can also be viewed through the Zeus app via Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Click HERE for details.

Mobile Viewing

  • “Mayweather vs. Chalmers” PPV main card will also be accessible through the Zeus app via Android, iPhone, and iPad. Click HERE for more information.

Fight Card

Main Card (Zeus PPV, 3 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Aaron Chalmers
Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee
Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim
J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo
Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy
Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales
Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania