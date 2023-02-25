Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight contender Todd Duffee made his first mixed martial arts (MMA) appearance since 2019 earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) at KSW 79 from inside Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czech Republic. Unfortunately for Duffee, he was quickly dispatched by reigning KSW heavyweight champion Phil De Fries by way of first-round TKO.

Duffee hadn’t fought in a very long time so it was important for De Fries to start quickly and make the heavyweight fighter uncomfortable. De Fries did just that and was able to get control of Duffee on the ground. From there, De Fries would unload heavy ground-and-pound that forced the former UFC fighter to shell up. The referee waited long enough for Duffee to respond, but there was no fight left.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of KSW.

De Fries, 36, extends his current win streak to 11 with this victory and has now defended his KSW heavyweight title eight-straight times. That’s quite impressive and a major reason why De Fries was expected to take care of business tonight against a returning Duffee.