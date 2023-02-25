Jake Paul is claiming that his double-or-nothing bet with Tommy Fury has yet to be made official for their main event boxing match tomorrow afternoon (Sun., Feb. 26, 2023) live on ESPN+ and FITE+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. That’s because Fury hasn’t signed the contract that “Problem Child” sent to his lawyers.

Paul and Fury are finally ready to lock horns inside of the boxing ring this Sunday afternoon after nearly two years of scheduled fights and trash talk. Both social media stars believe they can win and even agreed to a double-or-nothing bet during Thursday’s press conference in Saudi Arabia.

It was proposed by Paul, who guaranteed to pay Fury double his pay if he wins. But if Paul wins then Fury would get nothing for his main event showing. Team Fury, including Tommy’s father, John, quickly accepted the terms before a brawl nearly broke out after a handshake. It seemed as if the bet was official.

Paul and Fury even came together after the press conference to “sign” the contract. Check it out below:

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury became best friends after signing the ‘Winner Takes All’ contract



(via @MostVpromotions) pic.twitter.com/t9ODm66BiX — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) February 24, 2023

Despite all of this, Paul is now claiming that Fury has yet to officially sign the contract after sending it over to his lawyers. “Problem Child” posted the below video to Twitter early Saturday morning following official weigh ins explaining the situation.

Tommy and I’s bet update pic.twitter.com/pC8iGOouDZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 25, 2023

“As you guys saw the bet yesterday on stage Tommy agreed to it. Shook my hand onstage. His dad said that they were agreed to it so I signed the contract right in front of them,” said Paul. “We send it over to their lawyers and just as I thought they have gone as silent as a mouse for the last 24 hours. They do not want to sign the contract. Just goes to show that they have this false confidence. Put your money where your mouth is. You shook on it like a man. And now you guys haven’t signed the actual contract to make the deal official.”

Thoughts?

