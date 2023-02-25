Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during official weigh ins leading up to tomorrow’s (Sun., Feb. 26, 2023) epic clash inside of the boxing ring live on ESPN+ and FITE+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Luckily, security and team members were in attendance to keep both fighters at bay.

The matchup between Paul and Fury has been two years in the making so when both fighters came face-to-face for one final staredown early Saturday emotions started to take over. After a successful weigh in (results HERE), Paul and Fury started to jaw at each other as they got closer. Profanity was exchanged and both fighters looked ready to throwdown on the stage, but it was Fury who cracked first and violently shoved Paul.

Check it out in the above video player courtesy of ESPN.

Now that the pre-fight press conference and official weigh ins are in the book all fight fans have to do is wait for Sunday afternoon. Paul and Fury are expected to turn in one of the biggest fights in boxing this year and finally settle their beef in Saudi Arabia. Paul is the betting favorite to extend his undefeated boxing record to 7-0, but Fury is clearly gassed up for this fight and more than capable of playing spoiler.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event on Sunday, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, with Paul and Fury likely to make the walk closer to 5 p.m. ET.

