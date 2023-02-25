 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Former Bellator fighter Desiree Yanez wins PFL contract | PFL Challenger Series 2023

By AlexBehunin
2023 PFL Challenger Series: Week 5 Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Desiree Yanez is now an official Professional Fighters League (PFL) fighter.

PFL’s 2023 “Challenger Series” continued to roll on at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., tonight (Fri., Feb. 24, 2023), adding Desiree Yanez to the PFL roster after an impressive and aggressive unanimous decision win over Maíra Mazar (8-5).

Check out some of her highlights below.

Yanez (7-4) is now riding a two-fight win streak and will likely enter the new PFL women’s flyweight season. The 33-year-old is a Bellator and Combate veteran, going 0-2 in Bellator before being released.

The other finalist up for the PFL contract was Lisa Maudlin, who had the only finish of the night. She stopped Helen Peralta, who was coming off a win over Alex Pereira’s sister.

The other two week five winners came from the same gym, Syndicate MMA - located in Las Vegas.

The first was former UFC fighter Shanna Young (9-5), who got back into the win column with a dominant performance over Sandra Lavado.

Former Ultimate Fighter season 30 cast member Kaytlin Neil (7-4) picked up a competitive unanimous decision win over Katherine Corogenes.

As week five wraps up, Yanez joins Lightweight Elvin Espinoza (watch), Heavyweight Abraham Bably (watch), Featherweight Amanda Leve, and Welterweight Thad Jean as PFL “Challenger Series” contract winners so far this year.

Check out the official results:

Kaytlin Neil def. Katherine Corogenes via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Shanna Young def. Sandra Lavado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Desiree Yanez def. Maira Mazar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Lisa Mauldin def. Helen Peralta via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:51

