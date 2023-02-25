Highlights! Former Bellator fighter Desiree Yanez wins PFL contract | PFL Challenger Series 2023

Desiree Yanez is now an official Professional Fighters League (PFL) fighter.
PFL’s 2023 “Challenger Series” continued to roll on at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., tonight (Fri., Feb. 24, 2023), adding Desiree Yanez to the PFL roster after an impressive and aggressive unanimous decision win over Maíra Mazar (8-5).
Check out some of her highlights below.
from @dirtyydezz #PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
.@dirtyydezz goes off to close out the 2nd round!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
@dirtyydezz!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
Yanez (7-4) is now riding a two-fight win streak and will likely enter the new PFL women’s flyweight season. The 33-year-old is a Bellator and Combate veteran, going 0-2 in Bellator before being released.
DIRTY DEZZ @dirtyydezz wins the Week 5⃣PFL Contract ✍️— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
The other finalist up for the PFL contract was Lisa Maudlin, who had the only finish of the night. She stopped Helen Peralta, who was coming off a win over Alex Pereira’s sister.
LISA MAULDIN GETS THE FINISH IN THE 3RD ROUND!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
The other two week five winners came from the same gym, Syndicate MMA - located in Las Vegas.
The first was former UFC fighter Shanna Young (9-5), who got back into the win column with a dominant performance over Sandra Lavado.
Shanna Young takes Sandra's back!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
Shanna Young lands some great combinations in the closing moments of round 1!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
Shanna Young defeats Sandra Lavado via unanimous decision #PFLonFubo— MMA mania (@mmamania) February 25, 2023
Former Ultimate Fighter season 30 cast member Kaytlin Neil (7-4) picked up a competitive unanimous decision win over Katherine Corogenes.
Kaytlin Neil defeats Katherine Corogenes— MMA mania (@mmamania) February 25, 2023
Cutman immediately goes to work on Kaytlin following the 1st round#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
Highlights from the 2nd round of Neil vs Corogenes!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
Kaytlin Neil goes for the finish late in the 3rd! This one is going to the judges scorecards#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 25, 2023
As week five wraps up, Yanez joins Lightweight Elvin Espinoza (watch), Heavyweight Abraham Bably (watch), Featherweight Amanda Leve, and Welterweight Thad Jean as PFL “Challenger Series” contract winners so far this year.
