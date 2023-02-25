 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Austin Trout refutes Diego Sanchez’s greasing claims: ‘I didn’t cheat’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Leo Santa Cruz v Abner Mares Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

On first glance, Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez seemed like a cut-and-dry affair. Sanchez’s best years are behind him, and he’s never been much of a striker anyway, so it wasn’t a real surprise when a former boxing champion picked him apart and destroyed his face. The MMA community wasn’t at all impressed with the matchmaking, largely because it was such an obvious outcome.

Since then, the waters have muddied. Sanchez has accused Trout of greasing, and he’s shared some pretty damning videos that appear to show Trout’s team rubbing vaseline all over his shoulders and neck. As a result, Sanchez is filing a formal complaint and looking to get the loss overturned.

Finally, Trout has responded. According to the boxer, he and has team have done nothing wrong, and Sanchez didn’t believe there was any greasing involved until the viral video convinced him otherwise.

“Cap, super cap,” Trout told MMA Junkie Radio. “… To say that I cheated is bogus. I didn’t cheat. There’s no clear lines that talk about Vaseline. We didn’t do anything in the box away from anyone, and we didn’t come out trying to hide anything. Everything was done right there in front of everyone.

“If anyone had a problem with it, they should’ve talked about it then. After the fight, Diego, I was right there with him. You know the reason he said why he couldn’t clinch? Out of his own mouth before he saw a video that suggested I was cheating. It wasn’t his idea. It was a video that gave him this idea that I was cheating, which I was very aggravated about.

“He said the reason why he couldn’t clinch was because of the speed and the foot work. That was the reason why he couldn’t clinch.”

Insomnia

RETURN OF THE SCHAUB SHUTDOWN!

The rematch we’ve all been waiting for: Todd Duffee vs. Phil de Fries 2! Duffee’s ability to randomly pop up every couple years is kind of wild.

Some of the athletes on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter have been determined by journalist Joey Torres. According to his thread below, Team Chandler will consist of UFC veterans Roosevelt Roberts, Kurt Holobaugh, Jason Knight, Austin Hubbard, Brad Katona, Cody Gibson, and Hunter Azure. Team McGregor will be filled with newcomers Nate Jennerman, Rico DiSciullo, Carlos Vera, Trevor Wells, Mando Gutierrez, and Aaron McKenzie.

Yeah, it’s definitely a really good thing that Nathaniel Wood moved to 145 lbs!

Marlon Vera is mildly concerned about Texas Athletic Commission policies.

Umar Nurmagomedov isn’t impressed with Sean O’Malley.

Mike Perry sparring with Heavyweights makes for classic footage.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It looks like both men landed here, but one shot had way more of an effect than the other.

Body-body-body-HEAD!

Is this the first-ever MMA example of the classic ball-don’t-lie scenario?

Random Land

Car crash simulations:

Midnight Music: Soul, 1963

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

