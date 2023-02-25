Welcome to Midnight Mania!

On first glance, Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez seemed like a cut-and-dry affair. Sanchez’s best years are behind him, and he’s never been much of a striker anyway, so it wasn’t a real surprise when a former boxing champion picked him apart and destroyed his face. The MMA community wasn’t at all impressed with the matchmaking, largely because it was such an obvious outcome.

Since then, the waters have muddied. Sanchez has accused Trout of greasing, and he’s shared some pretty damning videos that appear to show Trout’s team rubbing vaseline all over his shoulders and neck. As a result, Sanchez is filing a formal complaint and looking to get the loss overturned.

Finally, Trout has responded. According to the boxer, he and has team have done nothing wrong, and Sanchez didn’t believe there was any greasing involved until the viral video convinced him otherwise.

“Cap, super cap,” Trout told MMA Junkie Radio. “… To say that I cheated is bogus. I didn’t cheat. There’s no clear lines that talk about Vaseline. We didn’t do anything in the box away from anyone, and we didn’t come out trying to hide anything. Everything was done right there in front of everyone.

“If anyone had a problem with it, they should’ve talked about it then. After the fight, Diego, I was right there with him. You know the reason he said why he couldn’t clinch? Out of his own mouth before he saw a video that suggested I was cheating. It wasn’t his idea. It was a video that gave him this idea that I was cheating, which I was very aggravated about.

“He said the reason why he couldn’t clinch was because of the speed and the foot work. That was the reason why he couldn’t clinch.”

Insomnia

RETURN OF THE SCHAUB SHUTDOWN!

Brendan Schaub might have possibly ruined Gordon Ryan’s chance of definitively avenging his loss to his biggest rival on Flo Grapplings biggest card through making Gordon eat shitty Food truck food when he has massive stomach issues. LMFAO pic.twitter.com/YpXCHHG4p9 — Felipe Pena Powered (3-1) (@gioiaplata) February 24, 2023

The rematch we’ve all been waiting for: Todd Duffee vs. Phil de Fries 2! Duffee’s ability to randomly pop up every couple years is kind of wild.

Some of the athletes on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter have been determined by journalist Joey Torres. According to his thread below, Team Chandler will consist of UFC veterans Roosevelt Roberts, Kurt Holobaugh, Jason Knight, Austin Hubbard, Brad Katona, Cody Gibson, and Hunter Azure. Team McGregor will be filled with newcomers Nate Jennerman, Rico DiSciullo, Carlos Vera, Trevor Wells, Mando Gutierrez, and Aaron McKenzie.

BREAKING: #TUF31 CAST REVEALED!



For those of you who subscribe to The Scrap Sheet, you know I’ve had a list of over 21 fighters who were in Vegas and considered for the show…



After watching this video 100 times, I stood up all night to cross reference the faces I saw: pic.twitter.com/F3OS1MC3YW — J. Torres (@joeyfights) February 24, 2023

Yeah, it’s definitely a really good thing that Nathaniel Wood moved to 145 lbs!

This was my last cut at bantamweight almost a year ago. I felt like I was at deaths door, I still had 6kg to cut in the week.



Going up a weight is something I wanted to do for years and knew I would handle myself the weight above. I hope this motivates others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/3GX2Jyt8AV — Nathaniel Wood (@TheProspectMMA) February 24, 2023

Marlon Vera is mildly concerned about Texas Athletic Commission policies.

Texas athletic commission has 0 tolerance for thc I heard. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 24, 2023

Joe rogan might get me a thc pass since he’s the man in Texas.. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 24, 2023

Umar Nurmagomedov isn’t impressed with Sean O’Malley.

Please save this tweet if you ever fight me I will stop you in three rounds you are very average nothing about you is great https://t.co/vkLv97LERe — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) February 24, 2023

Mike Perry sparring with Heavyweights makes for classic footage.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It looks like both men landed here, but one shot had way more of an effect than the other.

Ilias Ennahachi with a huge left hook!



The former ONE Kickboxing Flyweight champion is successful in his move up a division.#ONEFridayFights6 pic.twitter.com/WppJowBeC1 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 24, 2023

Body-body-body-HEAD!

Bogdan Shumarov knocks out Marwen Houli with a THUNDEROUS right hand in Round 1! #ONEFridayFights6

Live broadcast in 170+ countries

Watch Live https://t.co/cmA406i0u1 pic.twitter.com/6MZMqyRzxF — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 24, 2023

Is this the first-ever MMA example of the classic ball-don’t-lie scenario?

Today at AMC Fight Nights 118. Tumer Ondar submits Ismail Haidari via 1st round kneebar.. but Haidari claimed it wasn't a tap (then what was it?)



So the two agree to an immediate rematch right then and there, which Ondar also wins by unanimous decision. Russian MMA things. pic.twitter.com/aov1eOTPut — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 24, 2023

Random Land

Car crash simulations:

What a car crash is like at different speeds pic.twitter.com/EsYAHbEmUn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 23, 2023

Midnight Music: Soul, 1963

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.