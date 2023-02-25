Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will collide tomorrow afternoon (Sun., Feb. 26, 2023) live on ESPN+ and FITE+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, but first the two fighters will need to step on the scale for official weigh ins.

This main event grudge match has been a few years in the making. Whether due to travel restrictions or injury, Fury has had to put his anticipated showdown with “Problem Child” on hold. Luckily for fight fans in need of some Sunday afternoon action, Paul and Fury will finally settle their beef inside of the boxing ring.

Before then, the official weigh ins will get underway from Saudi Arabia as both men need to come in at the contractual weight of 185 pounds. The LIVE weigh ins video stream will begin early this morning at 4:30 a.m. ET and can be seen in the above player.

Let us know your thoughts about the weigh ins

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event on Sunday, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, with Paul and Fury likely to make the walk closer to 5 p.m. ET.

For more on "Paul vs. Fury" and other boxing-related events, click here.