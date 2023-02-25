The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Boxing Exhibition Tour™ returns to the ring for another “fight” this weekend, going head-to-head with former mixed martial arts (MMA) practitioner and Geordie Shore star, Aaron Chalmers. This is uncharted territory for the 46-year old Mayweather, who will fight his first-ever bout in the United Kingdom.

And It’s all going down TODAY (Sat., Feb. 25, 2023) live from inside O2 Arena in London, England. Starting times for the rest of the card are a bit murky, but Zeus (the streaming service) has us getting underway at 3 p.m. ET with the main event probably starting approximately two hours later around 5 p.m. ET.

As we all know, the perfect (50-0) official record for Mayweather hasn’t been touched in years, but he has “competed” in several exhibitions — basically glorified sparring matches in which he allows young stars to go as long as he wants to. The travelling show most recently saw him carry YouTuber Deji into the sixth round in Nov. 2022 before turning up the gas and ending it (full results here).

As for Chalmers, the former MMA fighter saw his last cage bout at Bellator 240, losing a decision to Austin Clem. That dropped his Bellator record to 2-2 and his overall MMA record to 5-2. Post Covid lockdown, he transitioned to the boxing ring, beating professional punching bag, Alexander Zeledon, who is winless in his last 21 pro bouts over the past three years.

You read that right.

Nevertheless, this isn’t about boxing skill, this is about celebrities of all levels sparring with “Money” Mayweather and moving pay-per-view (PPV) buys. Props to all parties for putting this at a very reasonable $29.99, by the way.

Mayweather Vs Chalmers Quick Results:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Aaron Chalmers Play-By-Play Updates:

160 lbs.: Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

FINAL RESULT:

